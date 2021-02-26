REPORT: The Panthers Will ‘Pay Any Price’ To Get Deshaun Watson

The Carolina Panthers will reportedly do anything to land Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Trade talks have been going on with Watson since before the Super Bowl was played, and it's not a secret the Panthers are willing to give up a lot to land him. Well, turns out there might not be an asking price that's too high.

According to Pro Football Network’s chief draft analyst Tony Pauline, the Panthers are willing to “pay any price” if it means they can get the Texans to trade them the star dual-threat quarterback.

Pauline said the following during a recent Draft Insiders live show:

Now, the big noise I have heard over the past 24 hours comes from the Carolina Panthers. I spoke with someone last night, and we spoke about Deshaun Watson. This is a person in the know, and they told me that the Panthers will do anything they can to acquire Watson, and they will pay any price to acquire Deshaun Watson.

It was previously reported that the Panthers might give up three first round picks and Christian McCaffrey in return for Watson.

I thought that was a ton to give up, but it sounds like they might be willing to tack on even more.

At the same time, there’s still nothing to indicate that the Texas are actually interested in trading Watson.

In fact, Houston seems hellbent on keeping him at all costs.

Per sources, Texans QB Deshaun Watson met with new Texans head coach David Culley last Friday. In that meeting Watson reiterated that he wants to be traded and told Culley he has no intention of playing for the Texans again. No change from Watson’s end. He remains dug in. — Dan Graziano (@DanGrazianoESPN) February 25, 2021

Houston can hold the line all they want, but if the Panthers seriously offer up McCaffrey and multiple first round picks, they’d be foolish to not at least pick up the phone.