Republicans Investigating Capitol Safety Is Like Having ‘Robbers To Help Design Security For The Bank,’ Former FBI Official Says

A former FBI official said Friday that GOP lawmakers investigating safety at the Capitol is akin to having “bank robbers to help design security for the bank.”

Former FBI Assistant Director for Counterintelligence Frank Figliuzzi told MSNBC host Stephanie Ruhle authorities are “hearing the kind of intelligence indicating risk and threat” that should’ve been heard prior to the Capitol riot on Jan. 6.

“And for those GOP members of the House and Senate demanding answers on why there are fences and National Guard troops, we finally heard the intelligence behind the ongoing concern,” Figliuzzi said. (RELATED: FBI Memo Reportedly Warned Of Possible Violence Ahead Of Capitol Riot, Despite Officials’ Claims That There Was No Indication)

“So having GOP questioners about why this part of security or why do we still have that is a little bit like asking bank robbers to help design security for the bank moving forward,” Figliuzzi said. “We’ve got to design new security for the Capitol, but it has to be commensurate with this very real and ever present risk.”

WATCH:

Acting Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman said Thursday that authorities intend to keep heightened security measures in place at the Capitol until after President Joe Biden’s first formal speech to members of Congress, according to NBC News. Intelligence indicating an extremist plot to strike the Capitol is reportedly the reason for the measures.

“We know that members of the militia groups that were present on January 6th have stated their desires that they want to blow up the Capitol and kill as many members as possible with a direct nexus to the State of the Union, which we know that date has not been identified,” Pittman said to Congressional members, according to NBC News.

“So based on that information, we think that it’s prudent that Capitol Police maintain its enhanced and robust security posture until we address those vulnerabilities going forward,” Pittman said, according to NBC News.

Rioters supporting former President Donald Trump breached the Capitol building on Jan. 6 while Congress was certifying the presidential election results.

