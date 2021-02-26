Superman Might Be Black In The Latest Movie Reboot By Ta-Nehisi Coates And J.J. Abrams

“Superman” is getting a reboot and this time the story might be featured around a black lead, according to Shadow & Act.

Author Ta-Nehisi Coates and J.J. Abrams have teamed up for the project and will produce the film for Warner Bros., the outlet reported Friday.

Ta-Nehisi Coates Writing a New Superman Film for DC and Warner Bros. https://t.co/dvOaZL5kg1 — Variety (@Variety) February 26, 2021

“To be invited into the DC Extended Universe by Warner Bros., DC Films and Bad Robot is an honor,” Coates said in a statement to the outlet. “I look forward to meaningfully adding to the legacy of America’s most iconic mythic hero.” (RELATED: ‘Justice League’ Movie Will Follow ‘Batman Vs. Superman’)

“There is a new, powerful and moving Superman story yet to be told,” Abrams said in a statement, the outlet reported. “We couldn’t be more thrilled to be working with the brilliant Mr. Coates to help bring that story to the big screen, and we’re beyond thankful to the team at Warner Bros. for the opportunity.”

Coates has authored classics such as “We Were Eight Years in Power: An American Tragedy,” “The Beautiful Struggle,” “The Water Dancer” and “Between the World and Me.”

Richard Donner created the first “Superman” film in 1978. The film starred Christopher Reeve as Clark Kent and he went on to star in three more “Superman” films.