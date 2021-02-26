‘Ted Cruz, Go F*** Yourself’: John Boehner Spokesman Says Former Speaker Of The House Goes ‘Off-Script’ In Audiobook Memoir

Former House Speaker Joe Boehner told Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz to “go f*** yourself” while taping the audiobook of his memoir, according to Axios.

Boehner said “Oh, and Ted Cruz, go f**k yourself.” while recording for his book, titled “On The House: A Washington Memoir,” Axios reported Thursday.

The book is set to be released on April 13, according to Barnes and Noble, and will share “colorful tales from the halls of power.” Boehner gained his title as House Speaker in 2010 and later resigned from Congress in 2015.

“There were some off-script moments during his recording of the audiobook,” Boehner’s spokesperson David Schnittger said according to Axios. “He pretty much just let it fly, as he did when he was working on the book itself. He’s not really interested in being anything other than himself these days. That is kind of the spirit of the entire project.”

“Poured myself a glass of something nice to read my audiobook. You can blame the wine for the expletives,” Boehner tweeted Thursday. (RELATED: Ted Cruz Diagnoses ‘Media Obsession’ Over Cancun Trip As ‘Acute Trump Withdrawal’)

Poured myself a glass of something nice to read my audiobook. You can blame the wine for the expletives. #OnTheHouse #13Apr2021 pic.twitter.com/5uN709ipOs — John Boehner (@SpeakerBoehner) February 25, 2021

Ted Cruz has recently come under fire for taking a trip to Cancun in the middle of a winter storm while millions of Texans suffered from power loss. Cruz returned to Texas a day later after learning that the public knew about his trip.