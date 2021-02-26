Thomas Rhett, Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Luke Combs Nominated For Entertainer Of The Year At ACM Awards

Musicians Thomas Rhett, Luke Bryan, Eric Church and Luke Combs were nominated for Entertainer of the Year for the American Country Music (ACM) Awards.

The nominees were announced Friday by the ACM Awards, Fox News reported. The awards show will air Apr. 18 on CBS.

There were no female artists nominated for the top category of Entertainer of the Year. In 2020, Carrie Underwood and Rhett tied for the award. Underwood’s win marked the first time a woman country artist won the award since Taylor Swift in 2012. (RELATED: Carrie Underwood, Thomas Rhett Tie For Entertainer Of The Year At Country Music Awards)

Women did dominate the Single of the Year category, however.

There definitely could be more women in the Entertainer of the Year category. It would be so easy to nominate one of them, maybe Kacey Musgraves. She once revealed hallucinogens inspired two of her songs. To be honest, that’s pretty bada**.

I would just like the country music industry to involve women more in the awards. It’s not like female country music artists don’t exist. They do.

Will people even tune in to watch these music awards?