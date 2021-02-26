The Timberwolves Suspend Malik Beasley For 12 Games After Gun Incident

The Minnesota Timberwolves have suspended Malik Beasley for 12 games.

According to SportsCenter, Beasley has been suspended for 12 games after pleading guilty in early February to a charge of threatening to commit a crime of violence for the purpose of terrorizing another person.

Timberwolves guard Malik Beasley has been suspended 12 games without pay for pleading guilty to a felony charge of threatening to commit a crime of violence for the purpose of terrorizing another person, the NBA announced today. pic.twitter.com/0DSk65pLdn — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 25, 2021

Beasley was sentenced to 120 days in jail after he walked outside with a weapon and pointed it at a car because he was upset about increased traffic outside of his house. He won’t have to serve his time until the season is over.

Now, the team has also dropped their punishment on the star guard.

Honestly, being suspended for a total of 12 games for pointing a gun at someone seems like a hell of a slap on the wrist.

If you draw a weapon on someone and end up getting sentenced to time, then you should probably sit out more than 12 games.

It’s still mind-boggling to me that Beasley grabbed a weapon over increased traffic flow outside of his Minnesota house.

If he was that bothered, the NBA star should have called the cops and let them deal with it. You know what you don’t do?

Arm yourself for a potential confrontation.

Hopefully, he learned his lesson but this punishment certainly seems light.