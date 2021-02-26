Tina Fey Says Politics Will Not Be Making An Appearance At 2021 Golden Globes

Comedian Tina Fey claimed there would not be any politics discussed at the 2021 Golden Globes.

Fey opened up about the plans for the award show during an episode of “Rappaport to the Rescue,” according to an article published Friday by Page Six.

Tina Fey promises a politics-free Golden Globes https://t.co/WDvckR95F8 pic.twitter.com/a33zqBHdij — New York Post (@nypost) February 27, 2021

“We just want to make it a fun hang out for people at home — kind of a stress reliever, so I don’t think you can expect much politics at all,” the comedian said during the podcast, the outlet noted. (RELATED: Oscars Average 23.6 Million Viewers On ABC, Gets The Lowest Ratings Of All-Time)

“It doesn’t seem like a venue for political jokes,” Fey reportedly added.

Well, that’s odd because most red carpet events have only discussed politics for the last five years. The events were worse off for it. In fact, ratings have declined across the board for most shows, including the Oscars and Emmys.

The Oscars averaged 23.6 million viewers on ABC with the lowest ratings of all time for the Academy Awards, as previously reported. Less than 6.1 million people tuned into the Emmys in 2020.

Everybody got tired of listening to celebrities gripe about politics, so they quit watching. The numbers truly do speak for themselves.

Maybe we’ll actually get some jokes this time around, like when comedian Ricky Gervais roasted celebrities at the 2020 Golden Globes.