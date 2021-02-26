Tom Wilson Hammers Mark Jankowski With A Huge Hit

Washington Capitals defenseman Tom Wilson destroyed Penguins forward Mark Jankowski during a 5-2 Thursday night win.

Late in the first period, Wilson dropped the hammer on Jankowski with a very late hit, and he sent the Penguins player straight to the ice. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Naturally, he was hit with a penalty, but it might have been worth it. Watch the awesome hit below.

If you’re going to get a penalty, you might as well do it with as big a hit as possible. This one from Wilson on Jankowski was absolutely huge.

Jankowski to the room after this very, very late hit by Tom Wilson. Wilson assessed only a minor for interference pic.twitter.com/iehW9c7GYG — NHL Safety Watch (@NHLSafetyWatch) February 26, 2021

Now, was it a shade dirty? Without a doubt, but it’s also a great reminder why you have to keep your head on a swivel.

As for whether or not Wilson thought it was a clean hit, according to JJ Regan, he did!

Wilson on the Jankowski hit: “I thought it was a great hit” — JJ Regan (@JJReganNBCS) February 26, 2021

Monster hits are just part of the game in hockey. It’s the nature of the beast, and I wouldn’t want it any other way. Now, might Wilson have to watch out when these teams meet again? Without a doubt, but I’m here for that kind of feud. Bring it on!