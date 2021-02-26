World Economic Forum Says ‘Lockdowns Are Quietly Improving Cities Around The World’

The World Economic Forum (WEF) endorsed COVID-related lockdowns for their environmental impact on Friday.

The World Economic Forum, best known for its yearly conference in Davos, Switzerland, is a non-governmental organization that “shape[s] global, regional and industry agendas” by “engag[ing] the foremost political, business, cultural and other leaders of society.” The WEF posted a video to Twitter claiming that “lockdowns are quietly improving cities around the world,” despite their economic impacts.

Lockdowns are quietly improving cities around the world. ???? Read more: https://t.co/LoTPj7VyGw pic.twitter.com/EFSamua2PB — World Economic Forum (@wef) February 26, 2021

“Earth’s seismic noise has been the lowest in decades due to lockdowns,” while “there were also record falls in air pollution,” the video claims.

The WEF has become more interested in environmental policies in recent years. Teen activist and Time Person of the Year Greta Thunberg addressed the Forum in both 2019 and 2020, telling the attendees that “our house is on fire” and that carbon “emissions have to stop.” (RELATED: Here’s How San Francisco’s Greta Thunberg Mural Impacts The Environment)

In addition to their environmental impacts, coronavirus lockdowns have also caused widespread unemployment, an increase in mental health disorders, and setbacks in the education of children confined to online classes.

Unemployment reached 20% for recent college graduates during spring and summer of 2020. Rates of suicide attempts, drug overdoses, and reported anxiety and depression all increased during lockdowns, according to a study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

Despite studies showing that schools are safe for children to return to, many districts remain online-only. One study found that students doing online learning scored 5% to 10% lower on standardized tests than their peers who remained in classrooms.