Editorial

Dustin Poirier Thinks His 3rd Fight Against Conor McGregor Will Happen This Summer

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 23: In this handout image provided by the UFC, (L-R) Conor McGregor of Ireland punches Dustin Poirier in a lightweight fight during the UFC 257 event inside Etihad Arena on UFC Fight Island on January 23, 2021 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

(Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Font Size:

Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor might be back in the octagon in a few months.

Poirier pulled off a massive upset against McGregor at UFC 257, and now millions of fans around the world are waiting for the rubber match. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

During a recent interview with Joe Rogan, Poirier said it could come as soon as June or July.

There’s obviously no doubt at all that this fight is going to happen. It’s 100% going to happen, and the rubber match needs to happen.

Poirier shocked the world when he got his revenge for his 2014 loss to the Irish-born legend.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dustin Poirier (@dustinpoirier)

Now, it’s time for the two men to step back into the octagon and settle this once and for all. Not only do fight fans want to see it, but there’s a bag of money to be made for both of them.

No matter when the rubber match happens, I’m all in. I can’t wait to see who walks out with a 2-1 record. It’s going to be an epic night!