Dustin Poirier Thinks His 3rd Fight Against Conor McGregor Will Happen This Summer

Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor might be back in the octagon in a few months.

Poirier pulled off a massive upset against McGregor at UFC 257, and now millions of fans around the world are waiting for the rubber match. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

When the time has come, everything will be over. I hope @TheNotoriousMMA not retired and go back more stronger ????#UFC257 pic.twitter.com/jWZ6wQ5oJl — wonderboy????⚡ (@e_rendikaa) January 24, 2021

During a recent interview with Joe Rogan, Poirier said it could come as soon as June or July.

Dustin Poirier on when he’d like to fight Conor McGregor for a trilogy fight (YouTube: PowerfulJRE) pic.twitter.com/s4cBtLi44s — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) February 26, 2021

There’s obviously no doubt at all that this fight is going to happen. It’s 100% going to happen, and the rubber match needs to happen.

Poirier shocked the world when he got his revenge for his 2014 loss to the Irish-born legend.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dustin Poirier (@dustinpoirier)

Now, it’s time for the two men to step back into the octagon and settle this once and for all. Not only do fight fans want to see it, but there’s a bag of money to be made for both of them.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma)

No matter when the rubber match happens, I’m all in. I can’t wait to see who walks out with a 2-1 record. It’s going to be an epic night!