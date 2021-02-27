Dustin Poirier Thinks His 3rd Fight Against Conor McGregor Will Happen This Summer

Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor might be back in the octagon in a few months.
Poirier pulled off a massive upset against McGregor at UFC 257, and now millions of fans around the world are waiting for the rubber match. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)
When the time has come, everything will be over. I hope @TheNotoriousMMA not retired and go back more stronger ????#UFC257 pic.twitter.com/jWZ6wQ5oJl
— wonderboy????⚡ (@e_rendikaa) January 24, 2021
During a recent interview with Joe Rogan, Poirier said it could come as soon as June or July.
Dustin Poirier on when he’d like to fight Conor McGregor for a trilogy fight (YouTube: PowerfulJRE) pic.twitter.com/s4cBtLi44s
— Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) February 26, 2021
There’s obviously no doubt at all that this fight is going to happen. It’s 100% going to happen, and the rubber match needs to happen.
Poirier shocked the world when he got his revenge for his 2014 loss to the Irish-born legend.
View this post on Instagram
Now, it’s time for the two men to step back into the octagon and settle this once and for all. Not only do fight fans want to see it, but there’s a bag of money to be made for both of them.
View this post on Instagram
No matter when the rubber match happens, I’m all in. I can’t wait to see who walks out with a 2-1 record. It’s going to be an epic night!