‘I Would Bet My House’: Kevin McCarthy Predicts GOP House Takeover In 2022

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said he’d “bet” his house that Republicans will take over the House of Representatives in 2022.

The California congressman’s prediction came Saturday during an appearance at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) with American Conservative Union Chair Matt Schlapp.

“I would bet my house … my personal house. Don’t tell my wife, but I would bet it,” McCarthy told Schlapp.

WATCH:

#CPAC: House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy says “I would bet my personal house” that the GOP wins back House majority in 2022. pic.twitter.com/HgCAbeLc8l — Forbes (@Forbes) February 28, 2021

“Listen, do you want to retire Nancy Pelosi?” McCarthy asked the crowd, which clapped enthusiastically. “Do you want to end the socialism in this country? Win the House. This is the smallest majority the Democrats have had in 100 years. We could do it.”

Though Republicans lost the presidency and control of the U.S. Senate during the 2020 election cycle, they did better than expected in the House of Representatives, flipping several seats to come within a handful of regaining the control they lost in the 2018 midterms. (RELATED: Kevin McCarthy And Liz Cheney Disagree On Trump During Press Conference)

Democrats currently hold 221 seats to 211 for Republicans, with three vacancies brought on by the deaths of Republican Reps. Ron Wright of Texas and Luke Letlow of Louisiana, and the resignation of Democratic Louisiana Rep. Cedric Richmond to serve in the Biden administration.