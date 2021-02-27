New Jersey Cop Arrested In Atlantic City For Trying To Meet Up With Underage Girls For Sex

Cops arrested a Jersey City police officer Friday afternoon after he allegedly traveled to Atlantic City, New Jersey to have sex with two underage girls.

The 34-year-old Bayonne native, Stephen Wilson, was in an Atlantic City parking area at the time of his arrest, where he allegedly agreed to meet individuals who offered him access to the minors in exchange for $200, according to a statement from the New Jersey attorney general’s office.

We’ve charged a Jersey City Police Officer who traveled to Atlantic City in an alleged attempt to sexually assault 2 underage girls: https://t.co/TgMhBFMWvH — AG Gurbir Grewal (@NewJerseyOAG) February 27, 2021

Wilson met the individuals in an incest chat group, according to the statement. In the chat room, Wilson had also allegedly said that he would bring condoms if he wanted to have intercourse with the children. (RELATED: Man Allegedly Kills Family After Father Reportedly Witnessed Him Sexually Assault A Child)

When arrested, Wilson had more than $500 in cash and condoms, the New Jersey attorney general’s office stated.

Wilson has worked with the Jersey City Police Department for 13 years, NJ.com reported.

He faces charges of first degree conspiracy to commit human trafficking, second degree attempted aggravated sexual assault, and third degree endangering the welfare of a child, the New Jersey attorney general’s office said.

An investigation by the New Jersey State Police, U.S. Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), and the New Jersey Division of Criminal Justice led to Wilson’s arrest.

“Wilson will be lodged in the Atlantic County Jail pending a detention hearing,” the Attorney General’s office said.