Tiger Woods Is In ‘Good Spirits’ And Is ‘Recovering’

Tiger Woods’ team released a new update on his medical state Friday night.

A statement was released on his Twitter account that the legendary golfer is "recovering and in good spirits" after multiple procedures following a terrible car crash Tuesday morning.

He’s also been moved to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center to continue his recovery after suffering serious damage to his right leg. You can read the full statement below.

Obviously, this is the best kind of update anyone could have hoped for. Tiger Woods’ accident was one of the worst we’ve seen in a long time.

This morning @LMTLASD responded to a roll-over collision in which @TigerWoods was injured. Please see our statement… pic.twitter.com/cSWOxKZC1w — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) February 23, 2021

His car was absolutely destroyed after it rolled over in the early Tuesday morning hours in Los Angeles County.

Woods suffered damage to his right tibia and fibula bones. For comparison, it’s a similar injury that Washington quarterback Alex Smith suffered in 2018.

Now, Woods will continue to travel the long path of recovery ahead of him. If there’s one person who can bounce back, it’s Tiger Woods. Let’s all hope he does.