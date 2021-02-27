Highly-Touted Quarterback Recruit Ty Simpson Commits To Alabama

Alabama coach Nick Saban has secured the commitment of high school football star Ty Simpson.

The five star quarterback committed Friday to the Crimson Tide after mulling offers from several other major programs, including Clemson. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ty Simpson (@tysimpson06)

Life sure is great when you’re a fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide! All Nick Saban does is win football games and bring major recruits to Tuscaloosa.

Saban already brought 2020 quarterback Bryce Young in, and now he has his QB of the 2022 class. The rich just keep getting richer!

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Star Ty Simpson is coming to the Tide ???? The Goat Nick Saban never stops. pic.twitter.com/z3pI1byrLY — Barstool Bama National Champions ???? (@BarstoolAlabama) February 26, 2021

Honestly, why wouldn’t you want to play for Nick Saban, especially if you’re from the region? Simpson is a Tennessee kid and grew up in SEC country.

Right now, nobody has more power in college football than Saban and he owns the SEC. If you’re going to play in that area, you might as well play for the best coach.

Breaking: Alabama pulled ahead late, and beat Clemson and Tennessee for elite QB Ty Simpson. “I’m already thinking about playing for a national championship.” Full story: https://t.co/4oD3hjRN8z • @ty_simpson06 @bamainsider @adamgorney @rivalsmike pic.twitter.com/M02Yt9NBBd — ChadSimmons_ (@ChadSimmons_) February 26, 2021

Props to Simpson for making a great career decision. The young man is a star, and he’s going to play for the best coach the game has ever seen.