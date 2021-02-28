Former Texas Tech Quarterback Alex Bowman Transfers To Michigan

Quarterback Alex Bowman is headed to Michigan.
The former Texas Tech passer announced Sunday afternoon that he’s taking his talents to Ann Arbor to play for Jim Harbaugh. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)
He threw a total of 33 touchdowns with the Red Raiders, and will have three years of eligibility remaining.
Lets get to work!! #GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/8k4c58obxK
— Alan Bowman (@alanbowman_) February 28, 2021
Well, Jim Harbaugh desperately needed a quarterback after the exits of Joe Milton and Dylan McCaffrey, and he’s found one.
While Bowman isn’t a superstar by any stretch of the imagination, he has a ton of experience as a starting quarterback.
At the college level, that’s half the battle.
He also showed some great flashes at times in Lubbock. Seeing as how everyone acts like Jim Harbaugh is a QB whisper (I have my doubts), there’s no excuse for Bowman to not improve under his watch.
We’ll see how he does, but Harbaugh has appeared to find a fix to a bad problem facing the team. Now, he’ll battle it out with Cade McNamara for the starting job.