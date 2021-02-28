Chris Wallace Presses Psaki On Border Policy: ‘Isn’t The Biden Administration Contributing To This Crisis?’

Fox News anchor Chris Wallace pressed White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Sunday about whether President Joe Biden’s administration is “contributing” to the crisis at the United States-Mexico border.

The onset of Biden’s presidency has reportedly sparked an influx of migrants from Central America. Meanwhile, the president’s administration has come under fire of late for opening a temporary facility for unaccompanied migrant children that was harshly criticized when it was open under former President Donald Trump.

“Isn’t the Biden administration contributing to this crisis by reversing the Trump policy which called for immediately returning migrant children who crossed the country, unaccompanied children who cross the border by themselves,” Wallace asked Psaki during an interview on “Fox News Sunday.” “Border patrol officials are saying that you are creating a surge, and that by May we could see a bigger surge than we saw during the worst moments of the 2019 crisis on the border.”

WATCH:

“Well, Chris, the vast majority of families and adults are turned away at the border,” Psaki responded. “This is not the time to come and we have been very clear about that. But our approach in the Biden administration is that we think the most humane step we can take here is to have these children unaccompanied, kids under 18, not send them back to take a treacherous path forward.”

Psaki, who similarly brushed off criticism last week during a press briefing exchange with Fox News’ Peter Doocy, defended the decision as “right” and the “most humane.”

“But aren’t you, by changing the policy, aren’t you encouraging some of these young people to come, which means you’re going to have a bigger crisis on the border?” Wallace pressed.

Psaki responded by insisting that though the administration has told migrants “this is not the time to come,” sending minors “back on a treacherous trip” would not be “humane.” (RELATED: Tucker Carlson: It Took ‘An Hour’ To Prove That Democrats’ Claims Of 11 Million Illegals ‘Is A Lie’)

“The vast majority of any family that’s coming together, any adults that’s coming are turned away at the border,” she said. “Because we have not had time to put in place comprehensive immigration policies yet at this point in time.”