CNN’s Dana Bash Says Trump Speech Will Bring Back ‘The Big Lie’

CNN’s Dana Bash said Sunday that former President Donald Trump’s speech will bring back “the big lie.”

“This morning the country is also bracing for the full return of the big lie,” Bash said on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

“Former President Trump will make his first speech since leaving the White House as this nation and a new administration continues to try to move forward from what he left behind, capital insurrection and a pandemic that has now sprinted past half a million dead Americans,” Bash said. (RELATED: ‘He Did Tell You So’: Lara Trump Says Donald Trump’s CPAC Speech Will Be How He Warned America About Joe Biden)

Trump will mark his first public appearance at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), Fox News learned. The former president is set to speak at CPAC on Sunday.

Democratic leaders, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, have used the phrase “the big lie” to refer to Trump’s claim that the November 2020 presidential election was stolen.

The Senate voted 57-43 in February to convict the former president, but failed to reach the necessary 67 votes to convict him. The House voted 232-197 to impeach the former president again on Jan. 13, charging him with a single article of “incitement of insurrection” after a group of Trump’s followers breached the Capitol building on Jan. 6.

The mob broke into the Capitol building during a protest which turned into a deadly riot against the Electoral College’s certification of the presidential election results.

