EXCLUSIVE VIDEOS: Trump Supporters Line Up Outside CPAC, Cheer As Former President Takes Stage

ORLANDO, Fla. – Former President Donald Trump’s supporters lined up outside of the Hyatt Regency hotel Sunday and cheered as Trump took the stage at the 2021 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC).

CPAC marked Trump’s first major public appearance since leaving the White House. Trump slammed President Joe Biden in his speech, and he assured supporters that his political career is “far from over.” The former president also claimed, without presenting evidence, that the 2020 election was “rigged” and teased a future run.

“Do you miss me yet?” Trump asked CPAC attendees at the start of his speech. “Do you miss me? A lot of things going on. So many wonderful friends, conservatives, and fellow citizens in this room. I stand before you today to declare the incredible journey we have begun together, we went through a journey like nobody else. There has never been a journey so successful. We began it together four years ago, and it is far from being over.”

Outside of CPAC, approximately one hundred Trump supporters gathered to await the former president’s arrival. Many had Trump-related flags and memorabilia and some stood outside for hours before Trump was set to give his speech, the Daily Caller’s Jorge Ventura reported. (RELATED: ‘He Did Tell You So’: Lara Trump Says Donald Trump’s CPAC Speech Will Be About How He Warned America About Joe Biden)

WATCH:

The current scene outside of #CPAC , Trump is set to speak around 3:40 pic.twitter.com/y552lf4vw3 — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) February 28, 2021

Outside of #CPAC hundreds of Trump supporters await the arrival of the former president pic.twitter.com/l91jK0PVCV — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) February 28, 2021

Some protesters gathered outside of the hotel, and some small squabbles ensued beside the street as cars drove past the hotel area, the Caller reported. One protester spit on a Trump supporter during a fight, video footage shows.

WATCH:

“Why don’t you go to f****** Cuba” protesters and #CPAC attendees argue outside the event pic.twitter.com/fHiWXVgKx8 — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) February 28, 2021

Protester spits on Trump Supporter (Lance Johnston) during an argument across the street from #CPAC pic.twitter.com/aGlz7Dz4s8 — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) February 28, 2021

As Trump supporters cheered on the former president outside, some of his staunch supporters arrived inside the hotel for his Sunday speech, including MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell.

Lindell has come under fire since the 2020 election for pushing election fraud claims. Dominion Voting Systems, a voting machine company, filed a $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit against Lindell earlier in February, accusing him of making false claims about the company’s involvement in the presidential election.

The MyPillow CEO spoke with Right Side Broadcasting Network (RSBN), a YouTube channel, on Sunday prior to Trump’s speech. Lindell began pushing unfounded claims about the coronavirus vaccine and was promptly muted by the channel, Mediaite reported.

Throughout the weekend, CPAC did require attendees to wear masks while inside the Hyatt due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Two of CPAC’s directors took the stage on Friday to remind conference-goers to respect the Hyatt’s rules on masks, causing boos from the audience, video footage showed.

CPAC reportedly banned some participants who violated the mask policy throughout the weekend, according to Fox News’ Mark Meredith.

At one point during Trump’s speech, which marked the end of 2021 CPAC, attendees inside the ballroom began chanting “we love you” to the former president.