Josh Gordon Joins The Zappers In The FCF

Baltimore Ravens v Cleveland Browns

(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Former Seattle Seahawks receiver Josh Gordon is headed to the Fan Controlled Football league.

According to Adam Schefter, Gordon has agreed to join the Zappers. Gordon and Johnny Manziel played together for the Cleveland Browns. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Say whatever you want about the FCF, but there’s no doubt at all that league has done an excellent job of generating attention.

It was huge news when Johnny Manziel agreed to play for the Zappers. Now, Josh Gordon is also headed to the team.

Bringing in two huge names who played in the NFL is a hell of a start for the new league.

It’s going to be a ton of fun to watch Manziel throw passes to Gordon, even if it’s in a league that doesn’t really matter much.

We’re all about the Zappers on this site!

Something tells me Gordon is going to be damn near unstoppable, and I can’t wait to watch it unfold.