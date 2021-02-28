REPORT: Minnesota Will Fire Richard Pitino At The End Of The Season

Richard Pitino’s time at Minnesota is reportedly nearing an end.

According to Henry Lake, Pitino is expected to be let go at the end of the season and won't return to the Gophers.

His buyout is $1.75 million if he’s fired prior to April 30, according to inforum.com.

I have now been told via a different source that Coach Pitino will NOT return to Dinkytown and will coach out the rest of this season. #Gophers — Henry Lake (@lakeshow73) February 28, 2021

Unfortunately for fans of the Gophers, this isn’t really going to come as a surprise to anyone. Pitino hasn’t come close to meeting expectations with the Gophers.

When he was hired, everyone thought he was going to be a rockstar, in part because his father is one of the greatest coaches ever.

Yet, it never happened.

In fact, in his eight seasons with the Gophers, Minnesota has made the tournament twice and it looks like they’re going to be out of it again this season.

That’s just unacceptable. You can’t coach in the B1G for eight years and go dancing twice.

Now, as a Wisconsin fan, you certainly won’t see me shed tears as Minnesota plunges further south into chaos!