REVIEW: Season 4 Of ‘The Sopranos’ Is Awesome

Season four of “The Sopranos” was excellent television.

As everyone following along knows, I’ve been cruising through episodes of the classic hit HBO show about Tony Soprano and organized crime. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Season four really focused on Tony’s deteriorating relationship with Carmela. To say the marriage is going poorly is an understatement.

In fact, it’s clear that we’re headed for insanely choppy waters as the two decide to separate at the end of the season. There’s even a scene where one of his former mistresses calls up Carmela to let her know they were cheating! Absolute madness!

Also, there was a big storyline about Christopher becoming a drug addict and needing to go to rehab. While season four wasn’t the best of the show, Michael Imperioli gave a hall of fame performance as Tony’s nephew in season four.

Everything about Christopher’s struggles with heroin was captivating.

Also, it’s wild to see how much Robert Iler and Jamie-Lynn Sigler have changed over the course of four seasons as AJ and Meadow.

It’s a very similar situation to when the “Harry Potter” movies were made. The actors were so young that you get to watch them grow.

Now, I gear up to find out what we get in seasons five and six. It’s crazy how I just started watching this show, and I’m already on the fifth season. It is truly incredible television.

Make sure to keep checking back or the latest reviews as I have them. I can’t wait to see how this journey ends.