‘Absolutely’: Rick Scott Agrees Biden Won Election ‘Fair And Square’

Republican Florida Sen. Rick Scott told “Fox News Sunday” host Chris Wallace that President Joe Biden “absolutely” won a fair election in 2020.

Wallace and Scott were discussing the ongoing divide among Republicans regarding former President Donald Trump’s role in the Republican Party on Sunday morning when Wallace characterized opinions on the fairness of the last election as “kind of a loyalty oath for the Trump party.”

“Let me ask you a straightforward question,” Wallace said. “Did Joe Biden win this election fair and square?”

WATCH:

“Absolutely,” Scott responded. “Joe Biden is the president. We went through the Constitutional process.”

Scott went on to tout reforms like removing unmonitored ballot boxes and the need for legislation to establish voter identification and prove citizenship as ways to make people believe that “their elections are fair.”

“You’ve got to do the things that make all Americans feel comfortable that we should have 100% participation and zero percent fraud,” he said. (RELATED: VON SPAKOVSKY: How To Make Sure The 2020 Election Never Happens Again)

Trump’s consistent claims that the 2020 election was “rigged” and stolen has led to widespread distrust of the election process among Republicans and was a key impetus behind supporters who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.