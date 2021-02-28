Trump Repeats False Claims That 2020 Election Was ‘Rigged’ During CPAC Speech

Former President Donald Trump repeated false claims that the 2020 presidential election was “rigged” and that he really won during his Sunday speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC).

Trump claimed that while “somebody who came in second in New Hampshire, or first in Iowa, and that was the end, and they became famous for the rest of their lives, we won the election twice.”

Trump finished second in the 2016 Iowa Republican caucus to Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, and came in first in that year’s New Hampshire primary.

WATCH:



He further suggested that President Joe Biden’s failures to address the immigration crisis “should be reason enough for Democrats to suffer withering losses in the midterms and to lose the White House decisively four years from now. Actually, as you know, they just lost the White House. But who knows, I may even decide to beat them for a third time.”

WATCH:



The former president’s false claims that he won the 2020 election were greeted with applause and chants of “USA, USA” from the CPAC crowd. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE VIDEOS: Trump Supporters Line Up Outside CPAC, Cheer As Former President Takes Stage)

Trump then repeated a litany of since-debunked conspiracy theories about the 2020 presidential election.

“The reality is, you cannot have a situation where ballots are indiscriminately pouring in from all over the country. Tens of millions of ballots, where are they coming from? They’re coming all over the place. Where illegal aliens and dead people are voting, and many other horrible things are happening, that are too voluminous to even mention.”

Despite social media claims to the contrary, illegal immigrants in states like California and Illinois were not allowed to register to vote. MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, who is currently facing a $1.3 billion lawsuit from voting machine company Dominion Voting Systems over his own election fraud claims, similarly stated that more than 10,000 dead people voted in Georgia. That claim has also been debunked.

“It’s being studied, and the level of dishonesty is not to be believed … This election was rigged, and the Supreme Court and other courts didn’t want to do anything about it,” Trump said.

WATCH:



The CPAC crowd chanted, “We won, we won” in response to the former president’s claims.

“We did,” Trump responded. “The Supreme Court didn’t have the courage to act, but instead used ‘process’ and ‘lack of standing.'”

“We had almost 20 states go into the Supreme Court so that we didn’t have a standing problem. They rejected it. They should be ashamed of themselves for what they’ve done to our country,” he added. “They didn’t have the guts or the courage to make the right decision. They didn’t want to talk about it.”

The Supreme Court threw out a lawsuit filed by Texas against Pennsylvania, Michigan, Georgia and Wisconsin due to lack of standing. The suit alleged that those states illegally changed their voting laws in the run-up to the presidential election in ways that harmed ballot integrity. However, Texas lost the case because it did not provide a “judicially cognizable interest in the manner in which another State conducts its elections.”

Trump is reportedly under investigation in the state of Georgia for a phone call in which he requested that Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger “find 11,780 votes.” Trump was the first Republican to lose Georgia since George H.W. Bush in 1992.