‘Missed Opportunity’: Washington Post Editor Warns Giving Saudi Crown Prince A Pass Won’t Stop Next ‘Would-Be Butcher’

Washington Post editor Fred Hiatt warned Sunday that President Joe Biden should have sent a strong message to Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Hiatt spoke with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos about the intelligence report that concluded the crown prince had ordered the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. (RELATED: ‘Punishing The Hit Man And Not The Mob Boss’: CNN’s Dana Bash Calls Out Biden’s Inaction Against Saudi Crown Prince Over Khashoggi Murder)

WATCH:

Stephanopoulos began the interview by noting that The Washington Post editorial board had criticized the Biden administration for failing to send a stronger message.

Hiatt said that the real question was how to make sure that any “would-be butcher” would see the likely consequences and change course rather than pushing ahead with “a heinous crime like this.”

Hiatt went on to say that Biden had taken a step toward holding the crown prince accountable when he declassified the report and allowed the public to see it, but that it was only a step.

“The calculation for him is he’s paid a price and the release of the report last week was a good step forward, but it’s not a sufficient price. Biden’s own treasury secretary, Janet Yellen, last week said that those responsible for the reprehensible murder of Jamal Khashoggi must be held accountable. We know that the man most responsible is the crown prince, and he hasn’t been held accountable,” Hiatt added.