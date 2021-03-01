Aaron Rodgers Donates $1 Million To Help Small Businesses In California

Aaron Rodgers has donated a ton of money to help businesses in California.

According to Ian Rapoport, the face of the Green Bay Packers has donated $1 million to help small businesses in his hometown of Chico and the surrounding area in Butte County. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can read the full release below.

#Packers QB Aaron Rodgers has donated $1 million to help 80 small, locally owned businesses in his hometown of Chico and all of Butte County, California. A very nice touch. pic.twitter.com/U7q9vrQfko — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 1, 2021

I know I bag on Rodgers a lot because he’s the quarterback of my most bitter rival after growing up a fan of the Lions.

It’s the nature of the beast, but I have nothing bad to say at all about this gesture.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aaron Rodgers (@aaronrodgers12)

Millions of Americans are struggling right now and many businesses are fighting to stay alive. They need all the help they can get.

Ever since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, tons of Americans have faced hardships they never could have envisioned.

Lots of people have stepped up to help, and Rodgers writing a check for $1 million to help those in need is a hell of a classy move.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aaron Rodgers (@aaronrodgers12)

Props to Rodgers for stepping up and helping people who desperately need it. Hopefully, more wealthy people follow his example.