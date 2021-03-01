Alec Baldwin And Wife Hilaria Welcome Sixth Child To Family

Alec Baldwin’s wife Hilaria Baldwin has announced on social media that the couple welcomed their sixth child to their family.

The 37-year-old author explained very little with her Instagram post on Monday but included a snapshot of her and Baldwin’s six kids. (RELATED: Alec Baldwin’s Wife Hilaria Shares Life-Changing News After Suffering Miscarriage)

She captioned her post, “7,” and tagged that the photo was taken by Alec Baldwin, according to Entertainment Tonight.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hilaria Thomas Baldwin (@hilariabaldwin)

The big news came five months after Hilaria revealed that she gave birth to their fifth child, Eduardo, in September. The couple also has four other children under the age of seven: 2-year-old Romeo; 4-year-old Leonardo; 5-year-old Rafael Thomas; and 7-year-old Carmen.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Page Six (@pagesix)

Baldwin also has a 25-year-old daughter, Ireland, with his ex-wife Kim Basinger. She is reportedly the seventh child referenced in the picture, according to Page Six. The outlet reported in 2019 that Baldwin had shared he was open to having more children with Hilaria.

“If you have kids, and if you’re like us, sometimes you feel like you can’t stop having kids,” Baldwin told Page Six. “Every time we have them, we’re like, ‘This is great. Let’s have more!'”

He and Hilaria tied the knot in 2012. In 2019, Hilaria shared the news that she had suffered not one but two miscarriages. Not long after her second miscarriage, she revealed that they were once again expecting.

Hilaria also made headlines in Dec. 2020 after she was accused of faking her Spanish heritage and changing her name from Hillary. She was reportedly born in Boston, Massachusetts, to parents who were not Spanish.