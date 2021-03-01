Wisconsin Falls To 25th In The Week 15 AP Poll

The Wisconsin Badgers dropped two more spots in the latest AP Poll.

The week 15 AP Poll was released Monday, and the Badgers fell from 23 to 25 after losing to Illinois this past Saturday. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Another week goes by in the world of college basketball, and the Badgers just keep falling down the ladder. At some point, you just have to wonder when the carnage will end.

We were number four at one point this past season. Now, we’re literally clinging to the final spot in the top 25. Yeah, that’s a fall from grace if I’ve ever seen one before, and I have zero answers as to how we got here.

Now, we have two games left this season, and we need to win at least one of them if we want to be safe for March Madness.

It’s that simple. That’s the situation that’s staring us in the face. We can either collapse or we can just work to get the job done.

Badgers with 8 steals already, including this coast-to-coast bucket from Brad Badgers back within 4!#OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/wjRcbVXeHC — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) February 27, 2021

As a Wisconsin man, I know we’ll choose the latter. Tune in Tuesday night at 9:00 EST on ESPN2 to watch us take on Purdue!