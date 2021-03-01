Bleacher Report Shares Awesome Video Of Famous March Madness Buzzer Beaters

Bleacher Report released an awesome March Madness video early Monday morning.

As we all know, it’s the start of the greatest month of the year for sports, and that means we’re all going to be flooded with March Madness content. It’s a drug for the soul! (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It’s The Start Of March, And That Means It’s The Greatest Month For Sports In America https://t.co/8AqIPluxO3 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 1, 2021

Well, this video of iconic buzzer beaters throughout tournament history is the perfect way to get amped for what’s coming in a couple weeks.

Give it a watch below.

If that video didn’t make you ready to run through a brick wall, then you might want to check to make sure you still have a pulse because that was pure electricity.

There’s nothing better than a great buzzer beater to get the blood pumping. You sit on the edge of your seat hoping for the best but always knowing disaster is only fractions of a second away!

These are the stakes and we accept them!

The action gets underway March 19, and I can’t stress enough how amped I am. It’s going to be awesome, and millions of fans around the country are craving it.

Feed it to me!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb)

Make sure to keep checking back for the best March Madness content as we have it rolling in. I can promise you that we’re in for a fun month.