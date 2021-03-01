Schumer, Gillibrand Call For Independent Investigation Into Cuomo Harassment Allegations

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Democratic New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand have both called for an independent investigation into the sexual harassment allegations against Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Gillibrand called the allegations against Cuomo “serious and deeply concerning” in a Sunday statement to Fox News, adding that there should be an independent investigation into the allegations. Schumer said Sunday that he supported New York Attorney General Letitia James’ call to lead the investigation, Huff Post reported.

“These allegations are serious and deeply concerning,” Gillibrand said in a statement. “As requested by Attorney General James, the matter should be referred to her office so that she can conduct a transparent and thorough investigation with subpoena power.”

A spokesperson for Schumer said in a Sunday statement, “Sen. Schumer has long believed sexual harassment is never acceptable and must not be tolerated, and that allegations should be thoroughly and independently investigated.”

Two different former employees, Lindsey Boylan and Charlotte Bennett, have accused Cuomo of sexual harassment in the workplace. Cuomo apologized Sunday to anyone who misunderstood his “levity and banter” as “unwanted flirtation.” (RELATED: What You Need To Know About Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against Cuomo)

Cuomo also said that he understands now that some of his interactions “may have been insensitive or too personal” and said “I acknowledge some of the things I have said have been misinterpreted as an unwanted flirtation,” adding, “To the extent anyone felt that way, I am truly sorry about that.”