NYT Editorial Board Member Calls Trump’s CPAC Address ‘A Festival Of Toxic Masculinity’

Mara Gay, a New York Times editorial board member, said Monday that former President Donald Trump’s speech was “a festival of toxic masculinity.”

“It’s hard to miss the fact that Trumpism has won. And you know, it’s amazing as a woman watching that footage because it really is just like a festival of toxic masculinity,” Gay said on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.” (RELATED: NYT Editorial Board Member Nailed Again By Critics After Blaming Bloomberg Math Mistake Backlash On ‘Racist Twitter Mob’)

Gay said Trump was “gleefully talking about, bragging about how he owns the Republican Party.”

WATCH:

Trump addressed the Conservative Political Action Conference on Sunday, his first major public appearance since the end of his presidency. The former president criticized President Joe Biden’s immigration policies, and called his political career “far from over.”

Trump praised the conference participants as “so many wonderful friends, conservatives, and fellow citizens in this room.”

“I stand before you today to declare the incredible journey we have begun together, we went through a journey like nobody else. There has never been a journey so successful. We began it together four years ago, and it is far from being over,” Trump said.



Gay said all the men who spoke before the former president “were essentially bragging about how they got owned by Trump.”

