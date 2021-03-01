Does Duke Have A Realistic Shot At Making March Madness With 2 Regular Season Games Remaining?

Does Duke still have a realistic path to March Madness as we wind down the regular season?

This is a question we're going to hear debated a lot with only two regular season games remaining for the Blue Devils.

Let me go ahead and answer this one for everyone. With Duke sitting at 11-9, they’re 100% in the tournament in my opinion if they win out against Georgia Tech and North Carolina.

North Carolina is probably a lock for the tournament and Georgia Tech is on the bubble. So, if the Blue Devils do win out, they’d be 13-9 at the end of the regular season with two more quality wins.

At that point, it’s probably going to be borderline impossible for the committee to keep Duke out.

You have to remember that the NCAA and the committee want Duke playing March Madness. TV ratings are higher, people are more interested and more buzz is created whenever Duke is involved.

So, the committee will bend as much as possible to get Coach K and the Blue Devils in. At the same time, there’s only so much that can be done.

If Duke goes 1-1 to close out the regular and loses right away in the ACC tournament, then it’d be criminal to put them in.

At this point, the ball is 100% in Duke’s court. They control their own destiny as far as I can see it, which is still crazy considering where they were a few weeks ago.

So, win out and they’re in. Lose and they’re not.