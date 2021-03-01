The Golden Globes Gets Horrible TV Ratings

The TV ratings were absolutely brutal for the Golden Globes.

The popular award show peaked with an average of 6.057 million viewers Sunday night on NBC, according to ShowBuzzDaily.com. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

To put into perspective how bad the viewership was on NBC, “60 Minutes,” “The Rookie” and “American Idol” all had more viewers in the early data.

So, it wasn’t just a bad night. It was an absolute massacre for the Golden Globes. I guess this is what happens when you skunk “Ozark.”

In all seriousness, this is just the latest example that people don’t give a damn about award shows. There are college football games that regularly get better ratings than what the Golden Globes got Sunday night.

Whether the shows actually lecture people or not, the perception at this point is that award events are all about looking down at and mocking middle America.

People just don’t want to hear it anymore.

Meanwhile, everyone still loves sports and football. Maybe Hollywood should take a lesson from the SEC and B1G and focus on the product instead of waxing political.