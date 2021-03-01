Man Proposes While Skydiving In Awesome Viral Video

One man might have pulled off the gutsiest proposal ever.

In an Instagram video posted by @wingmanskydive, he jumped out of a plane with his future wife strapped to him to do a little skydiving.

That's when things took a wild turn. He was holding an engagement ring with his teeth and popped the question once the parachute deployed. Watch the awesome video below.

I don't even really have words to describe what we all just saw. Imagine the guts you have to have to jump out of a plane while holding a diamond ring with your teeth.

There's an above zero chance that things go terribly wrong. In fact, I'd say your odds of a disaster are well above 50%.

Instead of things falling apart, this guy hit the parachute and popped the question like a smooth operator.

There’s power moves, and then there’s however you want to describe this situation because it’s the power moves of all power moves.

I’d like to sit here and tell you that I’d have the guts to pull something like this off, but I 100% don’t. Props to this guy for just cranking things up to the next level!