Jason Sudeikis Wins A Golden Globe For ‘Ted Lasso’

Jason Sudeikis took home a major award Sunday night during the Golden Globes.

The Hollywood star won best actor in a comedy or musical for his role in “Ted Lasso,” and it’s 100% deserved and well-earned. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Here’s to you, Coach. Jason Sudeikis wins Best Actor – Musical or Comedy Series for @TedLasso. #GoldenGlobes Watch now on the Apple TV app with an Apple TV+ subscription. https://t.co/RwNssaD93B pic.twitter.com/GfhikqKz9w — Apple TV (@AppleTV) March 1, 2021

Not only did he win the award for playing the former football-coach-turned-soccer-coach in England, but he appeared to be absolutely shocked during his acceptance speech.

I honestly can’t tell if he was genuinely shocked or what was going on in his acceptance speech, but he was truly at a loss for words.

It’s almost like he didn’t even know he was nominated, somebody called him, told him he won and now it was time to give a speech.

Congratulations to Jason Sudeikis – Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy – Ted Lasso (@TedLasso). – #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/apf5jucAmL — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) March 1, 2021

Also, there’s no excuse to not be watching “Ted Lasso.” It appeals to literally everyone. It doesn’t matter if you don’t like soccer or if comedy isn’t your preferred genre.

“Ted Lasso” is one of the most heartwarming shows that I’ve seen in a long time, and Sudeikis‘ performance is a major reason why.

Catch it all on Apple TV+. It’s worth every second of your time!