Editorial

Jason Sudeikis Wins A Golden Globe For ‘Ted Lasso’

Ted Lasso (Credit: Screenshot/YouTube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3u7EIiohs6U)

Ted Lasso (Credit: Screenshot/YouTube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3u7EIiohs6U)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Font Size:

Jason Sudeikis took home a major award Sunday night during the Golden Globes.

The Hollywood star won best actor in a comedy or musical for his role in “Ted Lasso,” and it’s 100% deserved and well-earned. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Not only did he win the award for playing the former football-coach-turned-soccer-coach in England, but he appeared to be absolutely shocked during his acceptance speech.

I honestly can’t tell if he was genuinely shocked or what was going on in his acceptance speech, but he was truly at a loss for words.

It’s almost like he didn’t even know he was nominated, somebody called him, told him he won and now it was time to give a speech.

Also, there’s no excuse to not be watching “Ted Lasso.” It appeals to literally everyone. It doesn’t matter if you don’t like soccer or if comedy isn’t your preferred genre.

Ted Lasso” is one of the most heartwarming shows that I’ve seen in a long time, and Sudeikis‘ performance is a major reason why.

Catch it all on Apple TV+. It’s worth every second of your time!