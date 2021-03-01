Texas Nurse, Mom Of 5 Killed In Apparent Murder-Suicide By Boyfriend, Police Investigating

A Texas nurse and mom of five children was fatally shot in her front yard Saturday morning, according to People magazine.

The police are investigating the death as a murder-suicide after Kristen Slack’s body was found on her front lawn while her boyfriend’s body was found inside the home, People reported. Police believe boyfriend Todd Danhof shot Slack before shooting himself, according to a Facebook post by the Schertz Police Department.

Slack’s family, including her son Christian Gonzales, said she was an “empathetic” and “good person” in an interview with KSAT.

“She was a very empathetic person,” Gonzales told the outlet. “Easy to relate to. A people person. It is just terrible because he took her away from all of her children and I feel like crap dealing with it and I can’t imagine how my younger siblings feel.” (RELATED: REPORT: Man Fatally Shoots 10-Year-Old Son And Himself In Suspected Murder-Suicide)

“She was a good person,” Susan Dolgener, Slack’s older sister, told the outlet. “She was very caring. She did exceptionally well with Alzheimer’s. She had this voice where she would always say, ‘It is ok.'”

Slack’s family claimed there had been no reports of violence from Danhof. (RELATED: Man Shoots 11-Year-Old Daughter Suffering From Terminal Illness Then Kills Himself, Police Say)

“The last times I messaged her, she just seemed happy with him and praised him and wanted me to meet him,” Gonzales told KSAT. “That is why none of this makes any sense.”