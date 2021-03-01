Lady Gaga’s Dog Walker Speaks Out After Shooting Which Left Him Hospitalized

Lady Gaga’s dog walker broke his silence following the shooting which had left him hospitalized.

Lady Gaga’s dog walker, Ryan Fischer, 39, who scuffled with the violent dognappers when he was shot in the chest in Los Angeles last week, shared an update to his Instagram account Monday.

“4 days ago, while a car sped away and blood poured from my gun shot wound, an angel trotted over and laid next to me,” Fischer wrote referring to Gaga’s dog who had comforted him as he bled out.

“My panicked screams calmed as I looked at her, even though it registered that the blood pooling around her tiny body was my own.” (RELATED: New Security Footage Shows Lady Gaga’s Dog Walker Being Shot And Dogs Stolen)

“I cradled Asia as best I could, thanked her for all the incredible adventures we’d been on together, apologized that I couldn’t defend her brothers, and then resolved that I would still try to save them … and myself,” he added.

Fischer was ambushed by two men while he walked Lady Gaga’s French Bulldogs, Gustav, Koji and Asia, on Wednesday evening. At the time of the dognapping Lady Gaga was thousands of miles away in Italy.

The attackers stole two of the pups, Gustav and Koji.



Following the dognapping, Gaga offered $500,000 in exchange for the safe return of her dogs.

*SERIOUS* CW: Violence Surveillance video shows moment Lady Gaga’s dogs were taken and her dog walker was shot. Viewer discretion is advised. pic.twitter.com/3IvcXB7PWI — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) February 25, 2021

The dogs were reported missing for two days, but were later found and returned to the Los Angeles Police Department, the Associated Press first reported.

Fischer also thanked Lady Gaga for her support. He said, “Your babies are back and the family is whole … we did it!”

“You have shown so much support throughout this whole crisis to both me and my family. But your support as a friend … was unwavering. I love you and thank you.”

Police released apparent descriptions of the suspects Friday, but it’s unclear if they have been apprehended. (RELATED: Los Angeles Police Department Release Description of Suspects That Allegedly Shot Lady Gaga’s Dog)

Fischer also shared two shots of him recovering in his hospital bed.

“I am still in recovery from a very close call with death,” he said.