Former Delaware Senate Candidate Says Gay People Don’t Belong In GOP

Failed Republican Delaware Senate candidate Lauren Witzke said Monday that gay conservatives should not be allowed to participate in Republican Party politics.

“Did I stutter?” Witzke tweeted in response to former Ambassador to Germany and acting Director of National Intelligence Ric Grenell, who asked whether she believed gay conservatives should be welcomed into the Republican Party.

So just to be clear, you don’t welcome gay conservatives into the Republican Party? https://t.co/gw0q4LXXWm — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) March 1, 2021

Grenell was the first openly gay presidential Cabinet member.

The feud began when Witzke responded to Grenell’s promotion of the Log Cabin Republicans organization, which manned a booth at the 2021 Conservative Political Action Committee.

Log Cabin Republicans, founded in 1977, bill themselves as “the nation’s original and largest organization representing LGBT conservatives,” standing for “equality under the law for all, free markets, individual liberty, limited government, and a strong national defense.” (RELATED: ‘Nothing Could Be Further From The Truth’: Melania Slams ‘Enemies’ Labeling Trump ‘Anti-Gay’)

Witzke later claimed that gay men were responsible for 40% of all incidences of child molestation.

3% of the population, 40% of the pedophilia. https://t.co/URxrXL995q — Lauren Witzke (@LaurenWitzkeDE) March 1, 2021

Witzke rose to prominence with an upset victory in the 2020 Delaware Republican Senate primary but would lose by 20 points to incumbent Democratic Sen. Chris Coons.

Witzke attended the Jan. 6 “Stop the Steal” rally, and wrote on Parler, “I got teargassed today and it was awesome.” However, she later said she attended the rally as a member of the press.

Before her involvement in politics, Witzke “was running drugs, actually, for the Mexican cartels,” she told WDEL in May 2020. She explained that the experience prompted her to embrace a hardline stance on immigration. “Open borders … enable these foreigners to bring in these illicit drugs that are killing Americans,” Witzke said.

Grenell did not respond to the Daily Caller’s request for comment.

Witzke declined to respond to the Daily Caller’s request for comment.