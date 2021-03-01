The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Have A Wild Offseason Workout Routine

The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns have a fascinating offseason workout routine.

In a video shared by SportsCenter (via @@Cajun_73), a group of players were doing wall sits with weights on their legs as a coach walked across them. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Watch the awesome video below.

Is this coach a football guy or is he a football guy? The answer is an overwhelming yes. Football coaches are usually a bit of their rockers.

It’s just the nature of the beast. Strength and conditioning coaches tend to take things to the next level, and I’m guessing that’s what we’re seeing here.

Is walking across the players necessary? Most certainly not, but this is college football. Don’t ask questions.

Just get to work!

Finally, I went to some intense hockey games growing up, and one of them had us do wall sits with weights as a partner ran around the stadium. When he returned, you swapped. It was brutal. I’d rather do just about anything else, but I guess that’s the price you pay to be a winner!