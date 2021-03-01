‘Give Me An Absolute Break’: Meghan McCain Flames Chris Cuomo For Response To Andrew Cuomo Accusations

Meghan McCain lashed out at CNN anchor Chris Cuomo after he publically addressed the accusations against his brother, Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

McCain said in a Monday evening tweet that the way the Cuomos handled their public relationship was part of the reason that Americans didn’t trust media. (RELATED: Meghan McCain Blasts Chris And Andrew Cuomo Over Swab Jokes In The Face Of Nursing Home Scandal)

“So you interviewed your brother a thousand times with giant q-tips joking about his sex life during covid but now that he’s an accused predator, it’s a conflict?” McCain tweeted. “Give me an absolute break. Hypocrites. This is ground zero of why the American public doesn’t trust ANY of the media.”

Chris Cuomo spent weeks during the height of the coronavirus pandemic — which took a devastating toll on New York from the earliest days — interviewing his brother on a fairly regular basis as he battled the spread of the virus. (RELATED: Third Woman Accuses Embattled Dem Governor)

But as the death toll rose — along with questions about the governor’s March 25 order that directed nursing homes to accept patients regardless of their COVID-19 status — some began to criticize the joking manner with which the brothers approached those interviews.

In the wake of three separate accusations of sexual misconduct, Chris Cuomo addressed the reason he was no longer covering the news where his brother was concerned.

“Obviously I am aware of what is going on with my brother. And obviously I cannot cover it because he is my brother,” Cuomo said.

And while some noted that it was probably the right call for the CNN anchor to not cover his own brother, many aligned more closely with McCain, saying that it was a decision that should have also extended to the more lighthearted interviews as well.

