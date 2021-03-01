Mitt Romney Was Knocked Unconscious After A Fall, Jokes It’s Because He Went To CPAC

Republican Utah Sen. Mitt Romney said Monday that he was knocked unconscious after a fall after being asked why he was sporting a black eye in the Capitol.

Romeny said he was in Boston with his grandkids when he fell and was knocked unconscious, requiring him to go to the hospital and receive stitches in his eyebrow and his lip, after he was asked by NBC reporter Frank Thorp about his black eye.

“What happened to your eye?,” Thorp asked.

“Let’s see, what can I say? Yeah, I had kind of a tough, tough weekend you see that I look at that I got. I went to CPAC that was a problem,” Romney joked. He then said, “I took a fall.

Sen @MittRomney has a black eye and stitches, says he took a fall while visiting his son in Boston, “I took a fall, knocked me unconscious but I’m doing better.” Joked: “I went to CPAC, that was a problem…” pic.twitter.com/6P1QWrjr9O — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) March 1, 2021

“Well that’s about as far as I need to go. I took a fall. Knocked me the unconscious, but I’m doing better,” Romney said after he was asked what he was doing when he fell. Romney said he was admitted to the hospital and did not answer when asked if he had to stay overnight. (RELATED: Mitt Romney Says Trump Will Win GOP Nomination If He Runs In 2024)

“A lot of stitches. I don’t know how many. I asked the doctor how many stitches and she said, I don’t know, but it’s all through my eyebrow and my lip. Romney was asked if this happened in D.C. to which he said, “No in Boston, with grandkids.”

Romney joked about CPAC due to the fact he was notified by a tweet from CPAC chair Matt Schlapp that he was “not invited” to the annual conference.