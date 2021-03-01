‘The Time Has Come’: First New York Congressional Democrat Calls For Cuomo To Resign After Third Allegation

The first New York Congressional Democrat has called on the state’s Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign amid another allegation of unwanted advances from a third woman.

Anna Ruch, 33, told The New York Times in an interview published Monday that Cuomo asked to kiss her during a wedding in 2019. She alleged the governor put his hand on her lower back, adding she was “so confused and shocked and embarrassed” by the interaction.

“The time has come. The Governor must resign,” said Democratic New York Rep. Kathleen Rice in a tweet Monday with a link to a New York Times article, becoming the state’s first congressional representative to demand Cuomo step down.

Additionally, two former staffers to Cuomo have come forward with allegations of sexual harassment. As previously reported, Lindsey Boylan and Charlotte Bennett have accused the governor of unwanted sexual advances and inappropriate remarks.

Benett accused Cuomo of speaking openly about his desire to have sexual relationships with women in their 20s. Another staffer, Boylan, released a blog post claiming the governor would go “out of his way to touch me on my lower back, arms and legs,” gave her an unwanted kiss in his office and suggested she play a game of “strip poker” with him.

Cuomo has categorically denied all claims of unwanted touching but apologized for interactions with women in his office that “may have been insensitive or too personal.” (RELATED: New York Times Reporter Describes Andrew Cuomo Sexual Harassment Apology As ‘Breathtaking’)

Democratic New York Attorney General Letitia James revealed Monday that her office officially received a referral letter to investigate the sexual harassment allegations; it is unclear if Jame’s investigation will include Ruch’s latest allegation.