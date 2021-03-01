World

Former French President Heading To Prison

Former French President Sarkozy's Corruption Trial Hearing

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy was sentenced to one year in prison Monday after being convicted of corruption and influence peddling.

The conviction stems from Sarkozy’s 2014 attempt to bribe a magistrate so that he would reveal information about a legal proceeding the former president was involved in, according to the Associated Press. Sarkozy also received a two year suspended prison sentence.

Prosecutors alleged that Sarkozy and his lawyer, who was also charged in the case, offered a magistrate a job in Monaco in exchange for confidential information about campaign finance charges against Sarkozy, Voice of America News reported. Sarkozy’s lawyer, Thierry Herzog, and the judge, Gilbert Azibert, were also convicted and received the same sentence, according to France 24. (RELATED: French President Nicolas Sarkozy Backs Ban On Full Islamic Veils)

Sarkozy is also facing campaign finance charges related to his 2007 and 2012 presidential runs. The son of former Libyan president Muammar Gaddafi alleged in 2011 that Gaddafi sent Sarkozy the equivalent of more than $58 million for his successful 2007 campaign. Sarkozy is also accused of violating campaign spending limits for his 2012 campaign, and conspiring with a communications firm to hide the true costs. He has denied all charges.