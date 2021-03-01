Oprah Winfrey’s Teaser Interview With Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Promises ‘Shocking’ Details

Oprah Winfrey’s teaser interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle promised “shocking” details behind the royals’ decision to step back from their roles.

“You’ve said some pretty shocking things here,” Winfrey said, teasing the big revelations. Winfrey also asked the couple if they chose to be silent or if they were silenced.

WATCH:

Prince Harry revealed he was most concerned about history repeating itself. (RELATED: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry To Have ‘Intimate’ Sit Down With Oprah Winfrey)

“My biggest concern was history repeating itself,” Prince Harry said during the interview. “I’m really relieved and happy to be sitting here, talking to you with my wife by my side because I can’t begin to imagine what it must have been for her going through this process by herself all these years ago. Because it’s been unbelievably tough for the two of us but at least we have each other.”

The interview will focus on Markle’s life as a royal, her marriage, motherhood and the public scrutiny she has faced, according to Deadline. When Prince Harry joined Markle, the group talked about the couple’s decision to move to the United States and step back from their royal roles.

Prince Harry and Markle’s interview with Winfrey will air Sunday, Mar. 7, on CBS.