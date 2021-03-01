PREVIEW: Wisconsin Is In Huge Trouble If We Don’t Beat Purdue

The Wisconsin Badgers are in serious trouble if we lose Tuesday night to Purdue.

Right now, Wisconsin is 16-9 after dropping our last game to Illinois over the weekend. Despite D’Mitrik Trice’s heroic efforts, it just wasn’t enough to get the job done and our seeding position is in free fall. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

With two regular season games remaining, the Badgers need a win like I need air in our lungs. Seeing as how our final game is against Iowa, our best shot at one more regular season win is going to come against the Boilermakers.

I hate to be the guy who causes others to panic, but we’re in really bad shape at the moment. Wisconsin is in terrible shape as we limp towards the end of the season.

Are we going to make the tournament no matter what happens? Probably, but if we lose out, you never know.

That’s why beating Purdue has to happen. It’s not that I want it to happen. It has to happen!

So, let’s put the negativity out of your mind and just get the job done. Let’s go notch another victory and not worry about the doomsday scenario.

Make sure to catch the game at 9:00 EST on ESPN2. Go, Wisconsin, go!