Psaki Says Biden Won’t Consider Sharing COVID-19 Vaccines With Mexico

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Monday that President Joe Biden won’t consider sharing COVID-19 vaccines with Mexico.

“No, the president has made clear that he is focused on ensuring that vaccines are accessible to every American. That is our focus,” Psaki said.

“The next step is economic recovery, and that is in ensuring that our neighbors Mexico and Canada have similarly managed the pandemic so that we can open borders, open our borders and build back better,” Psaki said. (RELATED: Biden Administration Plans To Distribute Johnson & Johnson’s Entire Stockpile Of 3.9 Million COVID Vaccine Doses By Tuesday)

WATCH:

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador is anticipated to request the president if he would consider giving them a portion of the U.S.’ COVID-19 vaccines, U.S. and Mexican officials said, according to Reuters. The Mexican president is anticipated to make his request when both leaders have a virtual summit Monday.

Biden is willing to talk about the topic in a widespread regional campaign focused on working together to combat the virus, a White House official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, told Reuters.

Johnson & Johnson began distributing their COVID-19 vaccines on Monday throughout the U.S. and their CEO said vaccinations could begin within 48 hours.

“We’re shipping 4 million [doses] literally as we speak,” Johnson & Johnson CEO Alex Gorsky told NBC News. “Within the next 24 to 48 hours, Americans should start receiving shots in arms.”

Psaki said the administration’s mainly looking to make sure that each American gets the coronavirus vaccine.

“And once we accomplish that objective, we’re happy to discuss further steps beyond that,” Psaki said.

