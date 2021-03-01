REPORT: Bill Belichick Is Possibly Open To Cam Newton Returning In 2021

It sounds like Cam Newton’s time with the New England Patriots might not be over just yet.

Newton started at quarterback for the Patriots in 2020, and the feeling around the league has been that New England would go a different direction following a disappointing season.

Well, it sounds like that kind of talk might be premature. According to the Boston Globe, “multiple sources said they would not be surprised” if Newton was starting at quarterback again for the Patriots in 2021.

He’s currently not under contract, which means the Pats would have to reach a new deal with him. Given the fact he’ll likely have limited interest on the open market, that wouldn’t be hard to do if that’s the route Belichick decides to go.

The Patriots could actually keep Newton and target a new quarterback at the same time, and that’s what I would do if I was sitting in Belichick’s chair.

Heading into the 2021 NFL draft, the Patriots have the 15th overall pick. There should be a quarterback still left for them to go after in the middle of the first round.

Mac Jones could fall to that spot in the draft and Trey Lance could also be available. It’s hard to envision a situation where all the great QB prospects are gone by 15.

The Pats should target the best QB they can find at 15, put him on the bench, get Newton back on a cheap deal, let the rookie develop and then make the switch in 2022.

Unless they’re going to make a monster trade for an established passer, there’s probably not a better scenario waiting for them.