REPORT: The Chicago Bears Hire Tom Herman

Tom Herman has reportedly joined the Chicago Bears.

According to Ian Rapoport, the Bears hired the former head coach of the Texas Longhorns to be an offensive analyst and deal with special projects. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Herman was fired and pushed out of Austin after this past season following multiple disappointing years.

This is interesting: The #Bears have hired former Texas coach Tom Herman as an offensive analyst/special projects. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 1, 2021

This is a very interesting decision from Herman. From what we’ve seen, it seems like he still has a great shot at being a head coach at the college level.

Even after Texas fired him, his name was seemingly attached to several openings. None of them materialized, but he clearly still has value.

Texas has fired Tom Herman, per a release. pic.twitter.com/msCVLF74AK — Chris Hummer (@chris_hummer) January 2, 2021

Yet, he’s made the decision to completely leave the college game and head to the NFL. It’s not really an upgrade, but it’s certainly going to be a much easier job.

Instead of having to deal with a whole college program and recruit, he’ll just have to deal with his minor role with the Bears.

I’m guessing that if another major college program comes calling, he’ll leave. Herman is meant for the college game, but him being in Chicago is certainly an interesting career decision.