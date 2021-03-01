REPORT: Joakim Noah Is ‘Effectively Retiring From Basketball’

Joakim Noah is reportedly calling it quits on his basketball career.

According to Shams Charania, the former Chicago Bulls star, who isn't currently on a team, is "effectively retiring from basketball."

Noah last played with the Clippers during the 2019-2020 season.

13-year NBA center Joakim Noah — a two-time All-Star and former Defensive Player of the Year winner — is effectively retiring from basketball, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Plan is for the longtime Chicago star to eventually retire as a Bull. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 1, 2021

I think we all knew this was likely coming, but it’s still a bit wild to see drop on a regular Monday afternoon.

Noah had a hell of an NBA career. He never won a ring, but he played in multiple all-star games, was one of the best defenders in the past decade in the league and won Defensive Player of the Year in 2014.

Now, at the age of 36, he’s reportedly decided that he’s done lacing up his shoes and playing that game that made him famous.

It’s not all bad news, though! He made more than $136 million during his career and is currently dating superstar model Lais Ribeiro. Noah is still winning, folks!

Let’s hope he enjoys his time in retirement. He’s certainly earned it.