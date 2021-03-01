REPORT: Luka Doncic Card Sells For $4.6 Million

A card signed by Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic has reportedly sold for a staggering amount of money.

According to Darren Rovell, a signed Doncic card has sold for $4.6 million to collector Nick Fiorello. It’s the only card of its kind in the world. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

JUST IN: Collector Nick Fiorello has purchased this Luka Doncic 1/1 for $4.6 million. pic.twitter.com/BziiWTrdfC — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) February 28, 2021

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again. I’m blown away at times by how much some of this memorabilia sells for.

Imagine having so much money that you can afford to spend $4.6 million on a signed trading card. It’s truly mind-boggling.

I love sports memorabilia as much as the next guy, and I own some really cool stuff that we don’t need to get into here.

However, I’d never drop the price of a mansion on a trading card. That much I can guarantee you. Luka hasn’t even won a title yet!

Is he a solid player? Without a doubt. He’s one of the best players in the league, but I can’t imagine spending this kind of cash for a guy who doesn’t even have a ring.

I hope it was worth it because that’s a hell of a lot of cash! Let us know what you think about spending that kind of money in the comments below.