REPORT: Washington Will Get Rid Of Alex Smith

Quarterback Alex Smith’s time in Washington has reportedly come to an end.

According to Ian Rapoport and Kim Jones, the team and Smith are expected to go their separate ways at some point in the coming days.

The Washington Football Team is expected to part ways with QB Alex Smith in the coming days, sources tell me and @KimJonesSports. The AP Comeback Player of the Year has said he still wants to play, and at age 36 may have a chance to do so. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 1, 2021

Smith started several games this season in his first action since his horrible 2018 injury, but it apparently wasn’t enough to secure him the starting job going forward.

GRAPHIC WARNING! Oh, maaan. That’s a shocking injury for Alex Smith. Never like to see that???? #NFL #HOUvsWAS pic.twitter.com/0JWCFxlGNV — Michael Randall (@MickRandallHS) November 18, 2018

If I had to guess, I’d guess that Smith will find a new team to latch onto once he’s out of Washington.

The quarterback market in the NFL is an absolute joke. Anyone who can walk and talk at the same time can find a job.

He can do more than that, and looked incredibly competent in his first action since getting hurt. It’s clear that he has gas left in the tank.

However, if he never plays again, then he’s still 100% a winner. He bounced back from one of the worst leg injuries that we’ve ever seen.

No matter what happens next with Smith, he has nothing left to prove. Whether he plays one more snap or never plays again, he’s an inspiration to everyone who loves sports.